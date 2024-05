BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reasserted that there was a strong undercurrent for the BJP in Odisha and people have made up their mind for a change of government in the state.

Exuding confidence on BJP government coming to power, the prime minister, in an interview to an Odia TV channel here, said he could say this with conviction due to his long political experience. “I have long experience in organisational matters, election management and contesting elections. I am always on the ground and with the people. I can’t be remote-controlled,” he said.

“I could see the undercurrent in favour of BJP even during my official visits to the state before the elections were declared. I could see that there was a new wind for change in Odisha,” he added.

Modi arrived on his third visit to the state to campaign for the BJP in the ongoing simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and Assembly on Sunday evening. He is scheduled visit Shree Jagannath temple in Puri early on Monday morning and hold a roadshow there before addressing election rallies in Angul and Cuttack.

Responding to a query on Congress’ silence on BJD government during its campaign, the prime minister said no one from the party is ready to talk against Naveen Patnaik. “It seems they have some kind of an understanding with the regional party. In contrast, we are openly attacking the state government and exposing their shortcomings after their long rule,” he said.