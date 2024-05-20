Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to visit Odisha again

BHUBANESWAR: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to visit the state again to campaign for party candidates for the fourth (last) phase elections scheduled on June 1.

The two senior leaders are slated to seek people’s support for Congress candidates in separate places for three days from May 26, AICC in-charge for Odisha Ajoy Kumar said on Sunday.

He said Rahul and Kharge will visit Bhadrak and Balasore and address separate public meetings to garner support for party candidates contesting for the last phase of polling. Rahul will address two public meetings in Balasore and is also expected to campaign in Bhadrak. Similarly, Kharge will address election meetings in Bhadrak.

Rahul had launched the Congress campaign in Odisha on April 28 by holding a public meeting at Salipur in Cuttack district. He had also addressed a rally in Balangir on May 15. Kharge had addressed a public meeting at Phulbani on May 16.