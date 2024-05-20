Thousands of Bhanja Sena and BJD workers switch over to BJP camp

BARIPADA: Thousands of workers of local outfit Bhanja Sena and the ruling BJD switched over to the BJP camp during a ‘Maha Mishran Parba’ of the saffron party at Takatpur in Mayurbhanj’s Baripada on Sunday.

At least 7,000 workers of Bhanja Sena and around 700 BJD supporters joined the saffron party in presence of BJP’s state president Manmohan Samal. Addressing the massive gathering, Samal said BJD and Bhanja Sena workers left their respective parties and joined the BJP as they want to see development in Odisha. People of the state want to change the BJD government which failed to provide good governance despite ruling Odisha for the last 25 years. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s style of working has impressed people who want to elect him as the PM of the country for the third consecutive time,” he said.

Highlighting the flagship schemes of the Modi government, Samal said due to the efforts of the prime minister, it was possible to provide Covid-19 vaccine to over 140 crore people of the country. The Modi government also distributed vaccines to other countries and saved the lives of lakhs of people across the world.

The senior BJP leader criticised the BJD government for ‘failing’ to fill up 7.5 lakh vacant government posts. The educated youths are not getting employment opportunities while farmers have been deprived of government benefits due to poor governance, Samal added.

Among others, Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu, BJP’s candidate from Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha constituency Naba Charan Majhi, the party’s nominees from Moroda, Bangiriposi Sarashkana and Baripada Assembly seats were present.