A trip on NH-55 will give PM idea of double engine: VK Pandian

BHUBANESWAR : BJD leader VK Pandian on Monday asserted that Naveen Patnaik will take oath on June 9 as the Chief Minister of the state for the sixth consecutive time and even extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the event.

Hours after the PM’s scathing attack on Naveen and the BJD government over its governance and corruption, the bureaucrat-turned-politician said according to the PM, farmers of Odisha should be getting an MSP of `3100 per quintal of paddy.

“The honourable PM could have taken the decision to raise the MSP within a minute but he has not. The fact is CM Naveen Patnaik has been demanding that MSP on paddy be raised which the Centre has not paid heed to,” he said.

Pandian who went on a marathon campaign for BJD candidates at Salipur, Mahanga, Rajnagar, Mahakalpada, Aul and Patkura in Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency reiterated that the Naveen will take oath on June 9. After taking oath, he said, Naveen’s first official order will be waiver of electricity bill. His second order will be extension of BSKY to all people including government servants and the third will be pension of `6,000 to members of Mission Shakti.

Quoting from Modi’s speech, Pandian said the PM has charged that development in Odisha has slowed down during the BJD regime and requested the PM to take a trip on the National Highway-55 from Cuttack to Sambalpur. “You will know the efficiency with which your government works if you take a road trip on NH-55,” he said and added work on the NH has remained incomplete since the last ten years. The BJD leader asked if it was the speed of a double engine government.

Pandian said pointing fingers at transparency of the chief minister is ridiculous. It is under Naveen’s watch that coal royalty has increased from Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore which is an example of transparency. “The Prime Minister himself had praised the chief minister in the Parliament and stated that a state develops when its chief minister works honestly. But the PM is now speaking in a different tone only because of the elections,” he added. Coming down on the Centre, Pandian said people of the state will be happy if the PM decides to confer special state status on Odisha.

All welfare and development works like BSKY, Mission Shakti, Mamata, LAccMI bus service and Madhu Babu pension have been implemented by the CM who the BJD leader said thinks people of Odisha as his family.