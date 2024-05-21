Mafia controlling all sectors in Odisha, BJP will break it, says PM Modi

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday came out all guns blazing at the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government accusing it of derailing the progress and destroying the economy of Odisha in the last 25 years.

Addressing back-to-back election rallies in Angul and Cuttack, Modi launched a blistering attack on the Chief Minister and a coterie of officers surrounding him.

“You trusted BJD for 25 years but now the entire Odisha is reflecting on what it has given to you. Farmers, youth and adivasis, all are still struggling for a better life,” he said.

Modi dwelt on state issues at length by highlighting the shortcomings of the BJD government on all fronts. Without taking any names, the Prime Minister said, “A mafia in the state is controlling all sectors - be it land, sand, coal or mining. All government contracts are going to a select few as the mafia does not allow competition. After BJP comes to power in Odisha, we will break the backbone of this mafia. Modi will spare none,” he said.

To strike a chord with the crowd, the Prime Minister asked, “Who ruined Odisha? Who destroyed future of youths? Who trampled the dreams of farmers?”

Holding the BJD government responsible for this, Modi said a handful of corrupt people have captured the office of the chief minister and his residence.

Even small BJD leaders have become crorepatis and have big bunglows. “It pains me to see the poverty and people in distress in Odisha which is full natural resources. The BJD didn’t let people to benefit from the mineral resources.”

Stating that Odisha hugely benefitted from reforms initiated by the Centre in the mining sector by collecting `26,000 crore as DMF funds, the PM said no development is visible in mineral bearing districts as the state government has misutilised the funds for political gains. The BJP government will take account of every pie spent by the BJD, the PM said.

The rich culture, tradition and mineral resources are not safe in the hands of BJD, Modi said, adding it has been six years since keys of the Ratna Bhandar of Shree Jagannath Temple went missing. “People say keys of the Ratna Bhandar have been sent to Tamil Nadu. Will you forgive such people who sent the keys to TN? Once the BJP forms government in Odisha, the secret behind the missing Ratna Bhandar keys will be exposed and the guilty will not be spared,” Modi said.

He lashed out at the state government for not resolving water-logging problems of Cuttack city, the cultural nerve centre of the state. The city is encircled by rivers but its residents are still facing drinking water problem, he added.

“You have already given 25 years to the BJD and by now, you know the results. The next 25 years are important for Odisha in terms of development. Ensure forming a double-engine government and you will see an unprecedented pace of development,” the PM promised.

At Angul, he was flanked by Union Minister and party’s Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency candidate Dharmendra Pradhan as well as Dhenkanal nominee Rudra Narayan Pany.

At Cuttack, Modi urged people to vote for party’s Lok Sabha candidate Bhartruhari Mahtab and candidates of all the Assembly segments.