PM Modi's resounding roadshow in Puri draws massive crowd

PURI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow on the Badadanda on Monday served as a powerful display of strength for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which had narrowly lost the Lok Sabha seat to rival BJD in 2019 elections. .

Modi’s appearance from the Shree Jagannath temple, after offering prayers to the Trinity, sparked a wave of excitement among the crowd.

As he walked about a 100 metre to Marichikot Square, chants of ‘Modi Zindabad’ filled the air. Standing on a decorated vehicle alongside state BJP president Manmohan Samal, Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra, and local MLA Jayant Kumar Sarangi, Modi waved to the throngs of supporters behind the barricades.

Hundreds of BJP workers and candidates from six Assembly constituencies participated in the event, energised and optimistic about their electoral prospects. Surath Biswal from Brahmagiri expressed the enthusiasm of the party workers, stating, “Hundreds of our workers have come, and this has given us a booster dose of energy to work more effectively for the party.”

Devotees who visited the temple for the morning Mangala arati also crowded near the barricades, eager to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister. The roadshow, which lasted an hour and covered about one kilometre from Marichikot to the district headquarters hospital square, drew large crowds. It featured over three dozen pandals with groups of artistes performing Odissi dance and other cultural activities to welcome the prime minister.

Modi arrived at the Talabania helipad around 7 am and proceeded to the Shree Jagannath temple, where he was received by his family priest at the Simhadwar. After offering prayers to Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra, he visited the Mahalaxmi and Vimala temples within Srimandir premises. He also paid respects to the pundits at the Muktimandap and sought their blessings.

The temple gates opened at 6.30 am, beginning with the Mangala arati followed by Tadaplagi, Mailum, and Abakash. Prime Minister Modi had darshan from the Bhitarkath area as entry to the sanctum sanctorum is prohibited by the Archaeological Survey of India.

Following the roadshow, the PM departed for Angul by helicopter around 9.30 am.

This visit marks Modi’s second visit to Puri as Prime Minister, his previous one being in 2016, and he also visited once in 2013 as the chief minister of Gujarat. Security was tight with 63 platoons of police forces and the SPG deployed for the PM’s security. A one-kilometre-long multilayer barricade was erected along the Badadanda. Superintendent of police Pinak Mishra confirmed that security arrangements were made as per the blue book.