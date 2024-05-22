AAI silence, SAIL funding cloud over Rourkela airport

ROURKELA: The future of commercial flight services at Rourkela Airport hangs in the balance as the Airport Authority of India (AAI) reportedly remains unresponsive to demands for its takeover from the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). With SAIL’s commitment to fund operational costs set to end in 17 months, concerns are growing about the airport’s sustainability.

Despite the airport’s commercial viability, the promised upgrade to a Code 3C category, allowing for the operation of larger aircraft, has not been initiated, while the present operation of a single aircraft on two routes continues to be erratic and plagued with myriad of problems.

Under pressure from the state government and other stakeholders, Alliance Air began operations on the Rourkela-Bhubaneswar route on January 7, 2023, just before the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup. More recently, direct flights to Kolkata commenced three times a week.

Even then, operational reliability remains an issue, with frequent and abrupt cancellations and delays. The airport, holding an ARC 2C licence, was recently upgraded for Special VFR (Visual Flight Rules) operations, allowing landings in minimum visibility of 2,800 metre.

However, there is an urgent need for Instrument Landing System (ILS) and night landing facilities to ensure all-weather operations and improved flight regularity. The biggest concern for passengers and stakeholders is whether the airport will continue to operate after October 2025, when SAIL’s agreement with AAI ends.