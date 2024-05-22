I-T seizes Rs 1.5 crore from businessman in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: In a major crackdown, Income Tax (IT) department officials seized Rs 1.5 crore in cash from a local businessman on Tuesday.

Basing on intelligence inputs, an IT team raided the premises of a prominent businessman who is into transportation business in Khetrajpur area. While the identity of the businessman remains undisclosed, the seizure of such a substantial amount has raised suspicions about its potential use to sway voters.

The IT department has launched an investigation to determine the source and intended use of the cash. Officials are examining the businessman’s financial records and transactions for any connections to political activities or violations of election regulations.

As polling day approaches in Sambalpur district, authorities have intensified efforts to enforce the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and prevent voter manipulation. District-wide monitoring has been intensified, with stringent action being taken against those attempting to disrupt the electoral process.