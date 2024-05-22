Laxmi Dora, a ray of hope for slum dwellers

BHUBANESWAR: Laxmi Dora, the lone woman candidate from Bhubaneswar-Central Assembly segment, has entered the poll arena with a focus on the rights of slum dwellers.

Backed by the All India Forward Bloc, Laxmi is contesting the election to ensure basic needs like housing, drinking water and education for the poor residing in the city.

Among the 13 contenders in fray from Bhubaneswar Central, 27-year-old Laxmi is also the youngest and the poorest. A resident of Katrakunda village under Boipariguda block in Koraput district, Laxmi has been working as a labourer and house help in Bhubaneswar for the last over five years. Besides, she is an active member of the women’s wing of her party since her college days.

After dropping out of Sahid Laxman Nayak degree college at Boipariguda in her second year in 2017 due to financial constraints, Laxmi migrated to Bhubaneswar in search of work. To support her family, she took up domestic work and also worked as a daily wager while continuing as a member of the Forward Bloc.