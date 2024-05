BERHAMPUR : Tension prevailed in Gunthapada village under Kabisuryanagar police limits in Ganjam district following a scuffle between BJD and BJP supporters. Sources said, after poll on Monday, a group of BJD supporters allegedly attacked members of the BJP injuring three persons including a woman. The injured were shifted to MKCG MCH on Tuesday.

Police registered a case and is investigating into the matter. However, Ganjam SP, Jagmohan Meena denied any political angle in the case. “Two families attacked each other over past rivalry and the incident has nothing to do with election,” said the SP.