Woman dies in mishap, locals protest

BHAWANIPATNA: A woman died in a road mishap after a speeding Hyva truck hit her two-wheeler at Mahavir chowk here on Monday night. The deceased was identified as Sanjasmita Mund. She was working as a nurse in a private nursing home here.

The incident sparked tension in the area with locals blocking the road for about four hours by placing the deceased’s body on the road and demanding action from the administration. They demanded expansion and clearance of roadside encroachment between Mahavir chowk and Ghodaghat chowk. They also called for immediate installation of traffic lights and deployment of traffic personnel to prevent such accidents.

Sub-collector Biswajit Das reached the spot and appealed to the agitators to clear the road blockade and resume the vehicular movement. Meanwhile, the driver of Hyva truck managed to escape. Police have seized the vehicle.