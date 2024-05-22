Yogi Adityanath, Govil to hit campaign trail in Andhra Pradesh

BHUBANESWAR: National BJP president JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma will hit the campaign trail in the state on Wednesday, for the third phase to be held on May 25.

Informing about the visit of the party’s star campaigners to Odisha, state BJP vice-president Golak Mohapatra said Nadda will address four meetings at Karanjia, Asurali (Dhamnagar), Barchana and Erasama (Balikuda). In his first-ever visit to the state, Yogi will address two election meetings at Banpur under Chilika Assembly constituency and Kulia Market Ground in Mahanga.

He said the Assam chief minister will hold a roadshow at Deogarh after paying obeisance to Maa Samaleswari and tribute to Biju Barua. He will address a Vijay Sankalp Samavesh at Barbil under Champua Assembly constituency in Keonjhar district followed by two more rallies at Choudwar and Baramba.