ECI lifts MCC curb on SCB MCH’s fire fighting project

CUTTACK: The project for installation of fire fighting system in SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCB MCH) buildings here has cleared a hurdle with the Election Commission of India (ECI) lifting restrictions imposed on it due to model code of conduct for General Elections, on Tuesday.

The fire fighting system is required to be installed expeditiously in 33 of the 85 buildings inside SCB MCH as they do not have the required safety certificates.

The permission has removed a brief obstacle in the installation work as the Public Works Department (PWD) can now proceed with the tender process. While the Orissa High Court was taking stock of the progress of installation of the fire fighting system in SCB MCH as part of a PIL on inadequate fire safety measures at the premier medical institution, it was stated that bids for the works could not be opened on March 16 due to the model code of conduct.

The chief electoral officer (CEO) of Odisha has been requested to accord permission to open the bid by waiver of the restrictions.

However, the court had observed, “Since this matter is of immense public importance concerning lives of patients undergoing treatment, doctors, paramedical attendants and all concerned in one of the biggest hospitals of Odisha, we observe that if no permission is granted by the chief electoral officer, Odisha by May 17, 2024, the tender may be directed to be opened under the order of this court.”