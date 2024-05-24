300 students selected for Mukhyamantri research fellowship

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 300 students have been chosen for sponsorship by the state government to pursue research in various disciplines across Odisha’s 15 public universities.

Under the Mukhyamantri Research Fellowship Programme, the students will be offered a fellowship of national standards to carry out research in 47 subjects across Science and Humanities disciplines for a period of four years from the date they register for PhD.

The students have been selected through the Mukhyamantri Research Fellowship test (MRFT) that was conducted by the state selection board (SSB) earlier this year. It was designed on the lines of CSIR UGC NET in a multiple-choice pattern but with no negative marking. A total of 3,876 candidates had appeared for the examination.

The students will receive Rs 30,000 per month as the fellowship amount along with a contingency fund of Rs 50,000 per year for Science practical subjects and Rs 30,000 per year for non-practical subjects (Humanities and literature-based subjects).

Officials of the Odisha State Higher Education Council informed that the score of MRFT will remain valid for a period of two years from the date of publication of the merit list. The fellowship, which has been designed by the council, was launched in the 2023-24 academic year. Apart from science scholars, it covers postgraduates in humanities disciplines who are currently not receiving any scholarship from the Central government funding agencies.