BHUBANESWAR: The high-pitched campaign for the crucial third phase polls in Odisha came to a close on Thursday.

Six Lok Sabha seats - Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal - and 42 Assembly segments under them will go to polls on Saturday. A total 64 MP candidates and 383 MLA candidates are in the fray.

This round will see many big fights including the contest between Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das. In Puri, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has locked horns with BJD’s Arup Patnaik, a former Mumbai police commissioner.

In Cuttack, while six-time MP Bhartruhari Mahtab is contesting on a BJP ticket, the BJD has given ticket to corporate leader Santrupt Misra and Congress has fielded Suresh Mohapatra. This apart, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, Jatni MLA Suresh Routray’s son Manmath of BJD and Congress candidate Yasir Nawaz will also be testing their luck in Bhubaneswar parliamentary constituency.

Elaborate arrangements has been made by the Election Commission to ensure peaceful voting and maximum voter turnout in the polls. Chief electoral officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal said a total of 94.48 lakh voters including 48.29 lakh men and 46.17 lakh women will exercise their franchise in this phase. About 2.37 lakh of them are first-time voters, he said. The CEO said voting in this phase will take place in 10,551 polling stations of which 2,000 will be model polling stations, while 1,500 will be all women-managed booths.