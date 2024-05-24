Elected leaders are disrespected in Odisha: Nadda

BHUBANESWAR: BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday launched a fierce attack on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik accusing him of outsourcing his government to an ‘outsider’ while disrespecting leaders elected by the people.

In a whirlwind campaign tour to four Parliamentary constituencies of Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Jagatsingpur which are going to polls on June 1, Nadda asked, “Who is running the government in Odisha? Does Odisha have no public representative who can take control of the state?”

The BJP national chief further said he has travelled to every nook and corner of the state. “It is now clearly evident that people of Odisha have made the decision to give all 21 Lok Sabha seats to the BJP to make Narendra Modi the prime minister for the third time,” he asserted.

Nada said people have resolved to give rest to Naveen and entrust the work of the state to BJP. “We assure you, once voted to power, we will appoint a son of Odisha as the CM of the state,” he stated.