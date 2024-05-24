Gram sabhas of Koraput district seek govt help to market kendu leaves

BHUBANESWAR: Members of Boipariguda Gram Sabha Mahasangha have urged the state government to allow them to procure kendu leaves from tribal women pluckers and market them.

In a letter to the chief secretary, additional chief secretary of Forest and ST & SC Development department and principal chief conservator of forests on Thursday, the members stated that in the last few months, they have collected kendu leaves worth Rs 34 lakh from 4,000 tribal women in Boipariguda block.

Kendu leaf, a non-timber forest product (NTFP), is an important source of livelihood for tribal women in Koraput district and is used to roll beedis.

The Kendu leaf wing of the Forest department procures the leaves. The members said that since the wing operates with limited facilities and pays Rs 3.20 per bundle of 40 leaves, 103 gram sabhas in Boipariguda block recently joined hands to procure kendu leaves from tribals. They formed Boipariguda Gram Sabha Mahasangha for the purpose and all the gram sabhas submitted their Community Forest Rights claims for the purpose, asserting their rights under section 3(1)(C) of the Forest Rights Act of 2006 to procure the leaves. The mahasangha paid Rs 4 per bundle against the department’s Rs 3.20.

President of the mahasangha Dhanapati Khila said they collected 6.19 lakh bundles but DFO (Kendu Leaf) has refused to give them permission to transport them. “And due to lack of space to store these bundles, they are now lying in the open and would be damaged if it rains,” Khila said.

Seeking the government’s intervention into the issue, they said that gram sabhas are authorised to procure the leaves and this would help the tribal women pluckers earn a substantial amount of money.