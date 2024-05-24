Odisha HC seeks report from DGP on missing kids

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has sought a report from the director general of police (DGP) by June 25 on the status of cases of missing children from different Utkal Balashrams, state-run child care institutions in the state.

The court had suo motu instituted a case regarding missing of a child from Utkal Balashram, Cuttack since August 12, 2023. All the authorities concerned were directed to take possible measures to locate the child while registering the case on the basis of a report submitted by the Orissa High Court’s Juvenile Justice Committee on May 7. However, the child has not been located despite the orders passed by the high court on May 7 and 14. Director of Women and Child Development department Monisha Banerjee was on May 14 directed to file an affidavit disclosing the instances of children found missing from other Utkal Balashrams in the state.

Banerjee filed an affidavit on Tuesday. Taking it on record, the division bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice MS Raman said that a disturbing fact had emerged from the affidavit.