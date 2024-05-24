Officer Raj has hampered governance in Odisha: Yogi

CUTTACK: When bureaucracy takes over democracy, it results in dictatorship, corruption, exploitation of people and mafia raj, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while addressing an election meeting at Kulia RMC ground in Mahanga Assembly segment on Thursday.

He said ‘Officer Raj’ in Odisha for the last 25 years has dented governance and pushed the state back by 50 years. “People now have the opportunity to vote for a double-engine government like in Uttar Pradesh,” said Yogi.

“It is surprising how Odia Asmita is being played with and the government is protecting the killers of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati. The officers have promoted land mafia, coal mafia and playing with the future of the youth and looting the natural resources of the state,” said the UP chief minister.

He said consumers in Odisha are being charged high rates for electricity while it is being sold at cheaper prices outside. “This is only because Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been misled by his officers,” he alleged.

“You have given Naveen babu the opportunity to serve you for such a long time. But unfortunately, there has been not much development. Uttar Pradesh was affected by cattle, land and mining mafia till 2017. But now mafia raj has ended in my state and the property seized from mafia is being used to construct schools, hospitals and other public utilities. We have put bulldozers to protect businessmen and women. Now UP has become a model state in the country,” he said while appealing people to vote for Kendrapara MP candidate Baijayant Panda and other BJP candidates contesting from the Assembly segment.