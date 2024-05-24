Pranab hits out at BJP for campaign on Odisha CM’s health

BHUBANESWAR: Organisational secretary of BJD Pranab Prakash Das on Thursday hit out at BJP leaders over a campaign launched by them on the health condition of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Das in a post on X said for the last 10 years, the Opposition leaders have been campaigning on it as they do not have any other issue. People of the state have already realised this and they are not accepting this type of campaign based on lies against the chief minister.

Stating for the last 24 years, 4.5 crore people of Odisha have continued to bless the chief minister and BJD, Das said in this election too the regional outfit will win with a three-fourth majority and Naveen Patnaik will take oath as the next chief minister on June 9. “People of Odisha love their chief minister very much,” he added.

Using derogatory language against the chief minister by inviting leaders from other states is not wise, he said adding, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s statements are against the culture and ethos of Odisha. Das said the union minister never showed any urgency in the last 10 years to complete the work on NH-55 connecting Sambalpur with Cuttack.

This has taken the lives of hundreds of people. His (Pradhan’s) advocacy for Chhattisgarh in Mahanadi river water dispute is known to all. He said Pradhan failed to reply to a single question asked by party leader VK Pandian at Sambalpur because he had done nothing for the state during the last 10 years.