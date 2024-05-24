Sambalpur will vote for change on May 25: Pradhan

SAMBALPUR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said Sambalpur will vote to change the 25-year-old government in Odisha as the BJP Lok Sabha candidate wrapped up campaign for the Parliamentary constiutuency which goes to polls on May 25.

“The enthusiasm, joy, and blessings of the people reflect the dynamics of state politics. People have already made up their minds to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time and establish a BJP government in Odisha,” he told a public meeting.

Pradhan began his day by visiting the Samaleswari Temple with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. They also visited the Sadhana Gruha of Assamese poet and writer Laxminath Bezbarua near Kacheri Chowk. Later, they participated in a roadshow in Deogarh with BJP MLA candidate Subash Panigrahi, where Pradhan urged people to vote for the lotus symbol.

In a public meeting in Rengali, Pradhan criticised the 25-year rule of the BJD government, citing issues such as drinking water, irrigation, education, and health services. He accused the government of acting as middlemen for contractors and neglecting the development of common people. “On one hand, PM Narendra Modi is dreaming of the development of Sambalpur and Odisha, while on the other hand, the problem of drinking water, irrigation, education, health services has pushed Odisha towards poverty during the 25 years of BJD government,” the senior BJP leader stated.

Alleging that the BJD government is acting as middlemen for contractors, Pradhan said they are harassing people by dumping ashes on their land. “While the leaders of the ruling party are getting money from various sources, the development of common people is hanging fire, Pradhan further added.