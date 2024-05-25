Covid sub-variant KP.2 circulating in Odisha since January

BHUBANESWAR: KP.2, one of the Omicron sub-variants of novel coronavirus that is now responsible for a new Covid wave in Singapore, was detected early this year in Odisha and led to a slight uptick in new cases in January.

Along with KP.2, the KP.1 sub-variant is also fuelling Covid cases in the island nation. However, not a single case of KP.1 has been detected in the state so far. Both KP.1 and KP.2 are sub-variants of JN1, a variant of Omicron.

As per the sequencing data released by INSACOG, 17 KP.2 cases were found in Odisha and those were among 290 cases documented from 11 states and UTs in the country. Although 34 cases of KP.1 have been found in seven states in the country, it is yet to be detected in Odisha. The highest 36 KP.2 cases and 23 KP.1 cases have been found in West Bengal.

Sources at the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) said the KP.2 sub-variant was detected in samples sourced from different districts across the state between January and March and no fresh cases have been detected.