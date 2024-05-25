Elephant herd wreaks havoc, youth injured in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A 25-year-old youth suffered grievous injuries after being attacked by a tusker near Retudi village within G Udayagiri police limits in Kandhamal district on Thursday night. The injured, identified as Tikendra Pradhan, has been admitted to the local community health centre (CHC).

Sources said a herd of 18 elephants including two tuskers has been wreaking havoc in G Udayagiri area by destroying crops of villagers. On Thursday night, the elephant herd reached Retudi triggering panic among villagers. On being informed, forest staff rushed to the spot and chased away the elephants.

However, a tusker returned to the village and on encountering Pradhan, attacked him by throwing him to the ground with its trunk. The youth sustained head injuries and was rushed to G Udayagiri CHC.

Forest officials said the herd came from North Ghumusar division in Ganjam and entered Kandhamal through Kalinga section. The elephants have destroyed paddy crops on vast stretches of farmland in the area. On Wednesday, the herd returned to North Ghumusar division but returned again to the forest near Retudi village.

“Our staff have been deployed in the area and are keeping a close watch on the movement of the herd. Crop loss assessment would be carried out soon to compensate the villagers,” said a forest official.