Form medical board to treat mental disorder of BJP leaders: BJD

BHUBANESWAR: Soon after the BJP’s letter to the DGP to free chief minister Naveen Patnaik, the BJD on Friday wrote to the department of Psychiatry, SCB Medical College to form a medical board “to treat mental disorder of four BJP leaders”.

“The four leaders - Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, national BJP vice-president Baijayant Panda, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and former president Samir Mohanty - are making uncalled for statements everyday which proves that their mental condition is not right,” BJD leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik said in the letter.

“We are surprised over the mental condition of some leaders of the BJP, which is a responsible political party. We take pity on them,” Patnaik said and urged the head of the Psychiatry department to immediately form a medical board comprising specialist doctors for their treatment.

Patnaik said that if the BJP leaders do not consent for their treatment, a counselling team should be engaged to persuade them. “We pray Lord Jagannath to help these BJP leaders to maintain their mental balance,” he said.