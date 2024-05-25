Four hurt in separate incidents of pre-poll violence in Odisha

BERHAMPUR/ANGUL: At least four persons sustained injuries in separate incidents of pre-poll violence in Nayagarh and Angul districts on Friday.

In Nayagarh, clash broke out between BJP and BJD workers in Bhagabanpur village in Bhapur block and Biridi village in Khandapada block under Khandapada Assembly constituency. Three BJP workers sustained injuries after being attacked by members of the ruling party with swords.

Sabita Sahu, one of the victims alleged the BJD workers threatened them with pistols when they denied their support for the party. She filed a complaint against 11 persons in this connection basing on which police have detained two persons.

Another injured BJP worker Anand Panda complained that he was attacked with a sword. “The entire incident has been captured on a mobile phone and will be submitted to police,” he said. BJP candidate from Khandapada Dushmant Swain said people want free and fair elections. “The administration will be held responsible for any untoward incident if police fail to take any action,” he said.

In a similar incident in Handuguda village in Chhendipada of Angul district, a person identified as Gobinda Pradhan sustained injuries on his neck and hands after being attacked by members of a rival political party. Chhendipada police have arrested two persons, Dayanand Sahoo and Dushasan Behera in this connection.

Chhendipada IIC Bibhudatta Chhotray said a heated exchange of words had ensued between Dayanand and Gobinda over a political issue. The matter soon escalated following which Dayanand along with his relative Dushasan attacked Gobinda with a sword. “The victim was sent to the hospital for treatment. The accused were produced in court,” the IIC said.

Inspector general of police (IGP) Satyabrata Bhoi said apart from Chhendipada, no such violent incident occured in the entire North Central range.