NIT-Rourkela gets six innovative patents in emerging tech

ROURKELA: The department of Electronic and Communication (E&C) Engineering of NIT-Rourkela has secured six patents that use the latest advanced technologies to make driving experience more sophisticated and safe, monitor health and promote faster data transmission.
NIT-R sources informed the innovative patent for ‘Auto Emergency Vehicle Response and Tracking’ based on IoT (Internet of Things) promises automatic detection and response to emergencies like accidents, crimes, fires and health issues and swiftly alerts relatives of the victim and nearby hospitals, police control rooms and fire station for faster response.
Similarly, for the ‘Customised Safe Route Navigation’ patent, the E&C department collaborated with the department of Computer Science. This invention is based on spatial data analytics, deep learning and geographic information system (GIS) mapping and meant for Smart City users. It uses innovative methods and techniques to find safety routes with minimum exposure to pollution for seamless journeys.
The third patent ‘Personalised Pollution Management System’ contains IoT-based hardware module interfacing with different sensors and monitors with generalised and person-specific air quality index (AQI) to provide healthier/less-polluted/pollution-free routes to the user based on his/her medical history.
The ‘Adaptive Heterogeneous Traffic Signalling’ patent offers a dynamic mechanism and incorporates a deep neural architecture implementation for vehicle detection, classification and counting to determine traffic density for each of the next roads from the point of any traffic post.
The patent for ‘Auto Aligned Free Space Optical System’ offers an innovative method of auto-aligning the free space optical system during link misalignment for high-speed data transmission. It will be particularly helpful for telecom industry, drone technology, data transmission/backup during disasters. The method comprises two tracking mechanisms to re-establish the misaligned line of sight. Of the two, one is a coarse tracking mechanism based on the onboard magnetometer which provides the directional angle and acts as a digital compass to the transmitter unit. The second one is a fine-tuning mechanism which is provided based on the closed-loop feedback from the receiver unit to improve the accuracy of alignment.
The ‘IoT Aware Health Monitoring’ patent relates to detection of severity of heart attack and with help of cloud interface alerts emergency services and family members of victims using integrated smart wearable devices. Prof Santosh Kumar Das, who is the common faculty inventor in all the six patents said they are designed to elicit real-time information and use recent technologies like IoT, AI (artificial intelligence) and ML (machine learning) among other things.