NIT-Rourkela gets six innovative patents in emerging tech

ROURKELA: The department of Electronic and Communication (E&C) Engineering of NIT-Rourkela has secured six patents that use the latest advanced technologies to make driving experience more sophisticated and safe, monitor health and promote faster data transmission.

NIT-R sources informed the innovative patent for ‘Auto Emergency Vehicle Response and Tracking’ based on IoT (Internet of Things) promises automatic detection and response to emergencies like accidents, crimes, fires and health issues and swiftly alerts relatives of the victim and nearby hospitals, police control rooms and fire station for faster response.

Similarly, for the ‘Customised Safe Route Navigation’ patent, the E&C department collaborated with the department of Computer Science. This invention is based on spatial data analytics, deep learning and geographic information system (GIS) mapping and meant for Smart City users. It uses innovative methods and techniques to find safety routes with minimum exposure to pollution for seamless journeys.

The third patent ‘Personalised Pollution Management System’ contains IoT-based hardware module interfacing with different sensors and monitors with generalised and person-specific air quality index (AQI) to provide healthier/less-polluted/pollution-free routes to the user based on his/her medical history.