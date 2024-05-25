Odisha HSC examination results on May 26

CUTTACK: The results of annual High School Certificate (HSC), Madhyama and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) examinations-2024 conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, will be declared on May 26. For the first time, students will able to obtain their certificate in digital format on the same day, BSE authorities said on Friday.

“The results will be placed before the examination committee of the Board to be convened at 9 am on May 26. After being approved by the committee, the results will be published at 10.30 am and available online from 11.30 am. Students can download their certificates in digital format from 4 pm,” BSE president Srikant Tarai said.

The results will be available on the official website of BSE www.bseodisha.ac.in. Students can also check their scores on WhatsApp no-7710058192.

They will be able to download their digital certificates by following the Board’s instructions as per the message received on their registered phone numbers, said BSE vice-president Nihar Ranjan Mohanty.