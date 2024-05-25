Odisha HSC examination results on May 26

CUTTACK: The results of annual High School Certificate (HSC), Madhyama and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) examinations-2024 conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, will be declared on May 26. For the first time, students will able to obtain their certificate in digital format on the same day, BSE authorities said on Friday.
“The results will be placed before the examination committee of the Board to be convened at 9 am on May 26. After being approved by the committee, the results will be published at 10.30 am and available online from 11.30 am. Students can download their certificates in digital format from 4 pm,” BSE president Srikant Tarai said.
The results will be available on the official website of BSE www.bseodisha.ac.in. Students can also check their scores on WhatsApp no-7710058192.
They will be able to download their digital certificates by following the Board’s instructions as per the message received on their registered phone numbers, said BSE vice-president Nihar Ranjan Mohanty.
In case, students are not able to check their result due to non-availability of internet in remote areas, they can access it through SMS. They will have to type OR10(Space)Roll Number(Space) and send it to 5676750 to get their marks, he said adding headmasters/headmistresses of the schools would be able to download the tabulation register (TR) of their schools from 12.30 pm onwards by entering their user ID and password. A control room has been opened at BSE headquarters with phone numbers - 8763446292 and 9437228187 which will be functional for seven working days from 10 am to 5 pm to assist students, parents and teachers for any kind of query after publication of the results, Mohanty said.
The HSC examination was held between February 20 and March 4. A total of 5,51,611 students had registered for the examinations this year.
Result schedule
To be published at 10.30 am
Available online from 11.30 am
Digital certificate download from 4 pm
Results will be available on www.bseodisha.ac.in, WhatsApp: 7710058192
SMS: Type OR10(Space)Roll Number(Space) and send to 5676750