Odisha woman kills 9-year-old daughter, sets her body afire to destroy evidence

UMERKOTE: Police on Thursday arrested a woman on charges of killing her nine-year-old daughter whose half-burnt body was found in Haldi village under Raighar block of Nabarangpur district on May 16.

The accused, 27-year-old Triveni Majhi, has been produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. The deceased, Tulabai Majhi, was a Class-VI student of Dharamal Ashram residential school in Chandahandi block.

Police said Tulabai had come home to spend the summer vacation. After her body was recovered on May 16, Triveni lodged an FIR with Raighar police alleging that her daughter committed suicide.

She claimed that at around 5 pm on May 15, the girl left the house for defecation. When she did not return home, family members launched a frantic search but could not trace her. The next day, Tulabai’s half-burnt body was found in a ditch. On being informed, police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for autopsy.

Basing on Triveni’s FIR, police registered a case but were not ready to believe the woman’s version. Suspecting Triveni’s involvement in the girl’s death, police detained the woman. During interrogation, Triveni confessed that she killed her daughter and set her body on fire to make it look like suicide.

Triveni revealed that on May 15, she had brought dry food home and distributed it among her three children. When Tulabai demanded more, she hit her on the head with a stick leading to her death. She later took the girl’s body to a nearby ditch. To destroy evidence, she poured diesel on the body and set it on fire.

Raighar IIC Raghunath Majhi said the accused woman was arrested on charges of murder. She was produced in court and further investigation is underway.