Orissa High Court quashes Lokayukta orders for giving statutory provision a go-by

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has held that the Lokayukta cannot give a go by to statutory provisions and pass orders in corruption cases involving public servants on the basis of inquiry reports submitted without comments of the competent authority concerned.
The single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi has ruled that the inquiry report submitted without the comments of the competent authority cannot be said to be in accordance with the spirit of the statutory provisions.
“A statute provides for a thing to be done in a particular way, then it has to be done in that manner and in no other manner and following any other course is not permissible,” Justice Panigrahi ruled in a judgment, copy of which was uploaded in the high court website on Thursday.
The ruling was given on petitions which had challenged the Lokayukta’s orders on complaints received regarding misappropriation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) funds by two engineers.
After getting the complaints probed by the state vigilance, the Lokayukta on the basis of the inquiry reports had ordered the director of prosecution to file chargesheet in the case against the two public servants.
Arguing on behalf of the two petitioners, advocate Sukanta Kumar Dalai pointed out that the Lokayukta had issued the orders on the basis of inquiry reports which were submitted without the comments of the competent authority (principal secretary Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department).
While quashing the two orders of Lokayukta, Justice Panigrahi observed, “The intent of inviting comments from the competent authority was assumably to ensure that the Lokayukta will have a complete picture of the effect of the alleged errant officer’s conduct or actions on the department. Permitting preliminary inquiry reports to be forwarded to the Lokayukta without the comments of the competent authority would defeat the purpose of the legislation which is a quicker redressal of public grievances pertaining to corruption and mal-administration.”