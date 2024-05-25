Orissa High Court quashes Lokayukta orders for giving statutory provision a go-by

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has held that the Lokayukta cannot give a go by to statutory provisions and pass orders in corruption cases involving public servants on the basis of inquiry reports submitted without comments of the competent authority concerned.

The single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi has ruled that the inquiry report submitted without the comments of the competent authority cannot be said to be in accordance with the spirit of the statutory provisions.

“A statute provides for a thing to be done in a particular way, then it has to be done in that manner and in no other manner and following any other course is not permissible,” Justice Panigrahi ruled in a judgment, copy of which was uploaded in the high court website on Thursday.

The ruling was given on petitions which had challenged the Lokayukta’s orders on complaints received regarding misappropriation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) funds by two engineers.