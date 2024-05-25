Two including minor boy injured in pre-poll violence

CUTTACK: Two persons, including a minor boy, were injured in pre-poll violence at Tardinga village under Athagarh Assembly constituency on Thursday night.

The victims, Prakash Mallick (40) and Aditya Mallick (12) were rushed to Athagarh sub-divisional hospital from where Aditya was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital as his condition worsened. Prakash and Aditya’s family alleged some supporters of BJP were campaigning for the party candidate late at night by distributing money and liquor. The trouble started when some BJD workers reached the spot and confronted them. The spat soon turned ugly with both groups attacking each other with stones and glass bottles.

Sources said Prakash and Aditya are supporters of BJD and were injured in the clash. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Following the incident, as palpable tension continues to grip the village, police force has been deployed in and around the area to avert further untoward incident. Meanwhile police have arrested three supporters of the saffron party for attacking Prakash and Aditya.

Basing on an FIR filed by one Sangita Mallick, we have arrested Ranjit Mallick, Mithun Mallick and Bablu Mallick, said Athagarh IIC Aniruddha Muduli.