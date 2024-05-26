Anti-TB drugs supply under NTEP resumes in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Supply of anti-tuberculosis drugs to districts of Odisha under National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) resumed following arrival of a fresh batch from Centre.

Thousands of TB patients in the state suffered for months due to acute shortage of drugs. They were subjected to short supply since January and provided drugs for a week or two instead of a month. Though the state government had made an attempt to procure anti-TB drugs locally but it was unsuccessful due to non-availability of drugs in the local market.

Health department sources said TB drugs have been provided to the districts according to their indent after a fresh batch of drugs arrived here from the Centre. “Another consignment is on the way and hopefully it will reach next week. There will be no shortage of drugs,” said a health official. Last month, the Odisha government had urged the Centre to streamline supply of anti-tuberculosis drugs as the short supply had adversely affected implementation of the TB elimination programme in the state.