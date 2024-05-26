Odisha: Food safety officers in disease control team

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to include food safety officers in the joint team of field functionaries of Health and Housing and Urban Development departments that will coordinate and initiate measures to prevent, control and manage water borne diseases.

Earlier, it was decided the health team at district level will work in coordination with the one comprising WATCO general manager, superintendent engineer of public health engineering organisation (PHEO) to meet the challenges of water quality monitoring and enable the community to have safe drinking water.

Health secretary Shalini Pandit has asked collectors, municipal corporations and CDMOs to involve food safety officers both at the district and municipal corporation level for better monitoring and control of the water borne diseases. Districts have been directed to create separate WhatsApp groups for districts and municipal corporations with key officials as members.

They will work in coordination and control the outbreak whenever there will be an occurrence of any waterborne diseases (more than five cases). Earlier this year, several diarrhoea cases were detected in Rourkela and Hirakud while jaundice cases had surfaced in Cuttack. The officials of the Health department and Housing and Urban Development department were seen blaming each other for the outbreaks.