Poor arrangements irk voters, elderly citizens in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Despite elaborate preparations for elections in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, arrangements at some of the booths in the twin city left a lot to be desired.

Around 1,660 booths had been set up across the seven Assembly segments under Bhubaneswar and 2,289 in Cuttack Lok Sabha constituencies. Apart from setting up model polling stations in the Assembly segments, authorities had also opened several women-managed Sakhi booths.

In Bhubaneswar, the arrangements proved inadequate as voters, especially senior citizens, vented their anger at several polling stations, alleging lack of adequate arrangements for them. Voters who turned up at the polling booth in Laxmisagar high school alleged there was no shed outside it. “Despite hot and humid weather conditions and rain alert, the authorities did not make provision for a shed, forcing voters to stand in a long queue in the open for hours to cast their vote. It may have been declared a model polling booth, but the arrangements here are the same as at any ordinary polling booth,” rued an elderly person, while waiting for his wife outside the polling station.

A lady at the same booth rued the volunteers waiting to receive wheel-chair-bound voters were not attending to such voters properly. In Kesura, some senior citizens were irked after not finding any seating arrangement for them as they kept standing in a long queue to exercise their franchise during noon. Drinking water was also an issue in certain booths, though authorities had made provision of free drinking water in most of the booths.