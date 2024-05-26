Sarpanch’s husband held for raping minor girl in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Police have arrested the husband of the sarpanch of Shologhar panchayat under Purusottampur block for allegedly raping and impregnating a 14-year-old minor girl two months back. The accused was identified as 30-year-old Tutu Das.

Police said, Tutu lured a 14-year-old girl and raped her multiple times, leading to pregnancy. When he found about the girl’s condition, he tried to terminate the pregnancy by bringing her some medicines. He even threatened the victim’s family with the dire consequences if they disclosed the matter. However, the women self-help groups (WSHGs) at Shologhar village learned about the incident and informed the seniors in the village.

When no action was taken, they lodged a complaint with police on Friday. Basing on the complaint, a case was registered, and both the victim and the accused underwent medical examination. Subsequently, Tutu was arrested and produced before POCSO court in Berhampur, said IIC Bipin Bihari Hota.