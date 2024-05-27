Hot weather to return from May 27

BHUBANESWAR: Hot weather is likely to make a comeback in Odisha as mercury is likely to gradually rise by 2 degree Celsius to 3 degree Celsius from Monday onwards.

The Met office said rainfall activity will reduce in Odisha as severe cyclonic storm Remal has taken away a lot of moisture that could have helped in triggering thundershower activities in the state. The tropical storm will also enhance flow of dry northerly-northwesterly winds towards the state which will lead to a rise in maximum day temperature, said weather experts. Though some places in coastal region like Balasore, Chandbali, Bhadrak and Paradip received rains on the day under the influence of the severe cyclonic storm, interior areas witnessed a rise in mercury levels.

Nuapada was the hottest at 42.2 degree Celsius followed by Jharsuguda at 40.7 degree Celsius and Sambalpur 40 degree Celsius. “There is no heatwave prediction for the state as of now but many places will witness a rise in maximum day temperature from this week,” said an IMD official.