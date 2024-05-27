Man attacked on sorcery suspicion, three arrested

BERHAMPUR: Police arrested three persons for allegedly attacking a 31-year-old man on suspicion of practising sorcery at Kuhurusahi within Gochapada police limits in Kandhamal district on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Siba Bindhani, Paitha Bindhani and Milu Bindhani.

Sources said, strange activities had allegedly been occurring in the village for the past few days, including young girls showing unusual behaviour and household articles disappearing mysteriously. Suspecting it to be an act of black magic, a group of the villagers hired a ‘cot sorcerer’ from the nearby Bhaluru village.

On Saturday, as part of the ritual, a cot was carried by four persons who moved across the village and reached near the victim Api Bindhani. The group then manhandled Api, leaving him with grievous injuries. He was rushed to district head quarters hospital at Phulbani.

After the sarpanch Rohit Kanhar got to know about the incident, he informed Gochapada police. He also demanded an inquiry into the matter and arrest of the accused persons involved in such superstitious activities.

Police nabbed three accused and produced them before the court while the sorcerer and others fled from the village. A police team was also deployed in the village to prevent further incidents. As police continue to search for others involved in the crime, many male villagers have fled their homes.

A similar incident occurred in March, when a couple was brutally killed in Gumadalani.