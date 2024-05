BHUBANESWAR: Around 83.38 per cent (pc) Plus Two students cleared the annual Higher Secondary Examination (HSC) 2024, result of which was declared by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha on Sunday.

The overall pass percentage in the three streams this year has recorded a marginal increase by 1.74 pc over the previous year in which total 81.64 pc students had cleared the examination.

Council chairman Ashwini Kumar Mishra said science stream recorded the highest pass percentage of 86.93 pc, followed by commerce at 82.27 pc and arts 80.95 pc. In 2023, the overall pass percentage was around 84.93 pc for science, 81.12 pc for commerce and 78.88 pc for arts.

For the first time, the Council announced results of Plus Two arts, science, commerce and vocational streams on the same day. Around 68.02 pc students secured pass marks in vocational streams this year.

Controller of Examinations Ashok Kumar Nayak said a total 2,35,218 students appeared the arts exams and 1,90,429 passed. In science, 1,15,895 appeared and 1,00,757 passed. In commerce, 25,897 appeared and 21,308 passed. In vocational education, 5,636 students appeared and 3,834 passed.

As many as 57 students in arts, 394 in science, 135 in commerce and one student in vocational education have scored above 90 pc. Districtwise, in arts, Bargarh has recorded the highest pass percentage of 88.61 pc and Gajapati the lowest at 70.98 pc. Nayagarh has recorded the highest 96.77 pc and Gajapati the lowest 65.84 pc in science.