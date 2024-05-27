Police book BJD candidate for ‘attacking’ BJP worker

ANGUL/BHUBANESWAR: Police have registered a case against BJD candidate from Chhendipada Assembly seat Susanta Behera in connection with the brawl which reportedly took place at a polling booth in Angul district on Saturday.
Chhendipada police has registered a case under sections 150, 171F, 188, 294, 323 and 341 of IPC along with section 131(b) of Representation of the People Act against Susanta who reportedly attacked a BJP worker during polling at Simili Sahi booth.
Besides, the district administration has also been asked by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal to submit an action taken report (ATR) on the alleged attack on the BJP worker by Susanta. Angul ADM Sarat Mohapatra said, “After receiving instruction from the CEO, we are preparing the ATR. The report will be submitted within the time frame set by the CEO.”
Sources said while voting was underway, Susanta reached Simili Sahi polling booth. He allegedly attacked BJP worker Sidhartha Sankar Sahoo and injured him. Following the incident, tension flared up in the booth as BJP workers staged protest and later lodged an online complaint with police.
Contacted, the Chhendipada MLA denied having attacked the BJP worker. “I had gone to see the proceedings at the polling booth. When I was coming out of the booth, BJP workers passed provocative comments at me which tempted me to react. I have also lodged a counter FIR in Chhendipada police station,” Susanta added.
Stones pelted at Rudra Maharathy’s car
BJP workers allegedly attacked the vehicle of BJD candidate from Pipili Assembly seat Rudra Maharathy at Terundia village within Nimapara police limits in Puri on Sunday night. Sources said Maharathy was stopped by some BJP workers from entering Terundia, which is the village of the saffron party’s candidate Prabhati Parida. As a heated exchange of words ensued, BJP workers reportedly pelted stones at Maharathy’s car. On being informed, BJD workers rushed to the spot. However, police reached the village and brought the situation under control. Nimapara IIC BD Swain said two BJP workers have been detained in this connection.