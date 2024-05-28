Cheated for long, farmers will ensure defeat of BJD: Pradip Purohit

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJP leader Pradip Purohit on Monday asserted the saffron party is going to form the government in the state with an absolute majority and the farmers are playing a central role in it. The ruling BJD is being punished by the farmers for cheating them for a long time, he said.

Alleging that the farming community of the state has been most neglected under the 24 years of BJD rule, the BJP candidate from Bargarh Lok Sabha seat said the regional party has not kept a single promise given to them in its election manifestos since 2009.

Addressing a media conference here, Purohit pointed out that though the BJD had promised financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per annum to farmers under KALIA scheme before the 2019 election, it slashed the assistance to Rs 4,000 after returning to power. “The BJD had also pledged to provide assistance of Rs 25,000 to farmers for their daughters’ marriage in 2019. The same promise has been reiterated in the 2024 election manifesto. I dare the BJD leaders to tell the people how many farmers have received the benefits,” he said.