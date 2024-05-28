Detained youths escape custody, constable attacked

JEYPORE: In a shocking incident at Nandapur police station in Koraput district, two detained youths escaped custody after allegedly attacking a constable on Sunday night.

According to sources, the police had detained two youths, Umesh Guntha (25) and Sheikh Sain (25) from Hikimput panchayat, in connection with the kidnapping of a minor girl from Khilua village.

However, Guntha escaped from custody earlier in the evening without the knowledge of the on-duty officers while Sain, taking advantage of the situation, struck constable Vhursit Takkri on the head with the butt of a gun and fled.

The other policemen found Takkri in a pool of blood and rushed him to Nandapur CHC after which he was shifted to Koraput Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

Upon receiving news of the escape, a police team led by Nandapur SDPO Sambit Kumar Majhi launched a manhunt and apprehended Sheikh in the Bilaput village area on Monday afternoon.

However, Umesh Guntha remains at large. SDPO Majhi confirmed Sheikh’s arrest and said he has been forwarded to court. “Efforts are also underway to arrest the other accused involved in the kidnapping case,” he added.

Koraput SP Abhinav Sonkar visited the Nandapur PS to investigate the incident. He questioned the duty officers about the escape and warned that necessary action would be taken following inquiry. He directed the staff to expedite efforts to arrest the other accused.