Double whammy for Odisha: Below normal monsoon and a warmer June

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s monsoon update has come as a double whammy for Odisha - below normal rainfall during the season and a warmer June.

The national weather agency on Monday forecast below normal south-west monsoon rains between June and September. As per the IMD, normal to below normal rainfall will occur in many areas of northern part of north-west, north-east and eastern part of central India including Odisha.

The monsoon is not expected to make an impressive start either as IMD has forecast below normal rainfall in many areas of eastern parts of central India in June.

While the IMD forecasts below normal rains, the state is also likely to experience above normal day and night temperatures in June. Heatwave condition may make a comeback too, if Odisha records below normal rains next month.

South-west monsoon normally arrives in the state around June 12 and weather experts said the good news is severe cyclonic storm Remal has enhanced the cross equatorial flow which may assist the progress of the rain-bearing weather system in the Bay of Bengal branch. However, chances of the system pushing away the monsoon arrival exist.