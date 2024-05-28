Odisha CEO clarifies, BJP gheraoes office of sub-collector in Khudra

Taking to micro-blogging site X, CEO Odisha said, “The office of CEO has maintained absolute impartiality throughout the election process; it has never acted under any pressure. It has always addressed the concerns of all political parties. Urging everyone not to create controversy about the office and mislead people.”

The BJP had accused the office of CEO for selective action against its leaders while showing leniency towards members of the BJD after arrest of the party’s Khurda candidate and Chilika MLA Prasanta Jagadev in connection with EVM vandalism at a booth in Begunia Assembly constituency.

Senior BJP leader Samir Mohanty had asked why similar action was not taken by the CEO against BJD MLA from Chhendipada Susanta Kumar Behera, who was accused of assaulting a BJP worker near a polling station on Saturday.

Meanwhile, BJP workers on the day laid siege to the sub-collector’s office in Khurda protesting the arrest. Terming the arrest a ‘conspiracy’, the protesters alleged it was done without verifying the CCTV footage of the polling station.

Party’s spokesperson Pitambar Acharya alleged Jagadev’s arrest was pre-planned and it was monitored from the office of the CM.

BJP MP and party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi also raised the issue on the day seeking a reply from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. She also alleged that police put pressure on her driver, who stays in Ghatikia area, to give a statement against Jagadev.

“Prasanta Jagadev is in jail when there is no evidence, while BJD Chhendipada MLA, whose acts of violence are in public domain, is enjoying fresh air,” Sarangi said.