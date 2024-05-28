Odisha: Jewellery trader stabbed, robbed

UMERKOTE: A jewellery trader was brutally attacked and robbed of gold and silver ornaments by four miscreants near Vimaguda village under Umerkote police jurisdiction on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 10 pm when jeweller Chandan Soni (31), from Vimaguda village, was returning home accompanied by his 5-year-old son Piyush, with a bag containing jewellery after closing his shop.

According to reports, Chandan, who hails from Haraj village in Bihar’s Motihari district and has been residing in Vimaguda for the last five months, was attacked by the miscreants armed with a sword and knife at the back side of his house. The attackers assaulted him and snatched the bag containing 40 gram of gold and 3 kg silver jewellery, valued at over `5 lakh.

After being severely injured, he collapsed, and the miscreants fled the scene with the jewellery. Locals found Chandan in critical condition and informed his family, who was then rushed to Umerkote sub-divisional hospital. Due to the severity of his injuries, Chandan was later referred to Sahid Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput. IIC of Umerkote PS, Damburudhar Pradhan, visited the hospital to assess the situation. He stated that investigation is underway, but no arrests have been made so far.