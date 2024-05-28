Sundargarh govt schools lag behind in HSC scores

ROURKELA: Government and aided schools in Sundargarh district have a lot of catching up to do in terms of performance in Class X examination results of which were declared on Sunday.
This year, 23,959 students cleared the high school certificate (HSC) examination in Sundargarh to report a pass percentage of 97.24. But only 18 students got A1 rank securing 90 per cent or above. Of them, only two students of government schools and one of aided school secured A1 rank. The rest 15 A1 rank holders belonged to private schools. Sundargarh’s overall share in A2 rank (between 80 per cent and 89 per cent) too was insignificant at 178.
Last year, the district’s pass percentage was at 97.39 with 84 students securing A1 rank and 1,019 bagging A2. Then too, only 11 students from government schools including two tribal students had secured A1 rank. In 2024, only one tribal student of Sundargarh bagged A1 rank.
Ironically in 2022, when Sundargarh’s pass percentage was 92.02, 180 students had secured A1 grade and a whopping 1,826 students bagged A2 grade.
The district has 403 high schools including 203 and 40 government schools of the S&ME department and ST & SC Development department respectively, 118 aided schools and 44 private schools.
To provide a conducive academic environment to students at par with or better than private schools, the government started revamping its schools with additional facilities from early 2021. In phases, more than 360 schools were fully transformed with improved academic and campus environment.
Under the initiative, infrastructure of all the transformed schools was revamped, campuses beautified and equipped with smart classrooms, advanced science and computer laboratories, modern libraries, separate toilet blocks for boys and girls and playgrounds among other things. These apart, around 900 new teachers were posted in government schools over the last two years while virtual and preparatory classes were conducted. Yet the results continue to be dismal, admitted the headmaster of a government school.
Sundargarh district education officer AK Pradhan said the number of students getting A1 and A2 ranks have dropped across the state. “We were expecting more students of government schools to secure A1 rank. I would conduct a detailed review with the school heads on what went wrong,” the DEO added.