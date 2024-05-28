Sundargarh govt schools lag behind in HSC scores

ROURKELA: Government and aided schools in Sundargarh district have a lot of catching up to do in terms of performance in Class X examination results of which were declared on Sunday.

This year, 23,959 students cleared the high school certificate (HSC) examination in Sundargarh to report a pass percentage of 97.24. But only 18 students got A1 rank securing 90 per cent or above. Of them, only two students of government schools and one of aided school secured A1 rank. The rest 15 A1 rank holders belonged to private schools. Sundargarh’s overall share in A2 rank (between 80 per cent and 89 per cent) too was insignificant at 178.

Last year, the district’s pass percentage was at 97.39 with 84 students securing A1 rank and 1,019 bagging A2. Then too, only 11 students from government schools including two tribal students had secured A1 rank. In 2024, only one tribal student of Sundargarh bagged A1 rank.

Ironically in 2022, when Sundargarh’s pass percentage was 92.02, 180 students had secured A1 grade and a whopping 1,826 students bagged A2 grade.