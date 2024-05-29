Mystery shrouds death of former sarpanch

ANGUL: Mystery shrouds the death of a 61-year-old former BJD sarpanch whose injury-ridden body was found in Gereng Dehury Sahi within Jarapada police limits here on Tuesday.

Police identified the deceased as Bibhuti Bhusan Garnaik. He was the sarpanch of Gereng in 2017. Sources said on Monday night, Bibhuti went to sleep on the terrace of his house. On Tuesday morning, he was found lying dead on the ground with injury marks on his body.

Jarapada IIC Nirmala Gochhayat said the former sarpanch attended a feast on Monday night and came home in an inebriated state. He went to sleep on the terrace which has no barrier on one side. It is believed that he fell from the roof of his house and died. “The body was sent for postmortem and the report is awaited. An unnatural death case has been registered in this connection,” the IIC added.

However, Bibhuti’s family members alleged that he was murdered by his political rivals. There was a disagreement between Bibhuti and his political opponents which was was settled recently. They demanded proper investigation into his death.