Odisha: Rourkela Steel Plant's measures to protect zoo animals from heat

ROURKELA: In response to the scorching summer heat, the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL has implemented various measures to protect animals, birds, and reptiles at the Indira Gandhi Park zoo and Deer Park.

RSP sources reported that air-coolers have been installed in the enclosures of monkeys, macaws, and other avian species. Cold water is regularly sprayed on bears, deer, and emus using water tankers. Water pools have been created inside the paddocks for these animals to bathe. Routine summer care includes providing succulent feed and anti-stress formulations in drinking water for primates, birds, and deer.

Continuous water supply is ensured for all animals, with flowing water systems in place to prevent scum formation. Wallowing animals have access to water ponds, and the enclosures are cleaned regularly with medicinal disinfectants. Water tankers are also used to sprinkle water on the animal sheds every other day to mitigate excessive heat. Special care is given to endangered and sensitive species, with water pools provided to help them stay cool, they added.

The Indira Gandhi Park zoo, the state’s second-largest integrated zoo, houses 135 animals and birds of 23 species and attracts around 1,00,000 visitors annually.