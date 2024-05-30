BJP candidate Prasanta Jagadev admitted to ICU amid health concerns

CUTTACK : Chilika MLA and BJP’s Khurda Assembly segment candidate Prasanta Jagadev who was arrested for allegedly damaging an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) during third phase of election in the state was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday night.

As per reports, Prasanta’s health deteriorated in jail following which he was he was shifted to SCB in a 108 ambulance. Prasanta who is suffering from diabetes, heart disease and problems in spinal cord is undergoing treatment in intensive care unit (ICU) of the Medicine ward, informed Prof Jayant Panda who is treating him.

Meanwhile, authorities of SCB have constituted a three-member expert committee comprising head of Endocrinology department Prof SR Pattnaik, associate professor of Cardiology department Dr Depak Ranjan Das and Prof Panda for supervising Jagdev’s treatment.

The committee has been instructed to meet daily at the medicine ICU on the ground floor to evaluate Jagadev’s health condition and report to the hospital superintendent.