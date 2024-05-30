Firecracker blast leaves 25 hurt in Puri

PURI: OVER 25 persons, including children, sustained serious burn injuries following an explosion in a stock of firecrackers near the Narendra tank here on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses said the explosion occurred during a firework display marking the conclusion of the 21-day Chandan Yatra.

With limited burn treatment facilities available at the Puri district headquarters hospital, about 15 patients have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.

While setting off fireworks, one cracker split off and landed on the pile of explosives, triggering a blast. The locals rushed the injured including children to the district headquarters hospital, from where 15 had to be shifted to SCB in Cuttack and hospitals in Bhubaneswar. Puri collector Sidharth Shankar Swain said administration arranged two dozen ambulances to shift the injured. Investigation into the incident has begun.