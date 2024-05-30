Officers misused position, alleges BJP candidate Bhartruhari justifying ECI action

BHUBANESWAR : BJP’s Cuttack Parliamentary constituency candidate Bhartruhari Mahtab on Wednesday justified the Election Commission of India (ECI) action against two senior IPS officers of Odisha cadre.

Addressing mediapersons here, Mahtab claimed ECI had not taken such a tough stand against any senior officer in any other state in the last three decades. It is evident that the two officers have been misusing their position and working for a particular party while drawing salary from tax payer’s money, he said.

Mahtab cautioned that those government officers who have been misusing their positions and dancing to the tunes of the ruling BJD will be taken to task after BJP comes to power in the state. He said there is a long list of complaints against officers close to the ruling party for harassing the public. Coming down on the government for the crumbling education system in the state, the Cuttack MP said it is a matter of great concern that the chief minister is not aware how many teacher posts are lying vacant. With no recruitment conducted to fill vacant posts in different departments, the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has started losing its relevance. The BJP will fill up 1.5 lakh vacant posts when it comes to power, he added.

Alleging that some vested interests in the government were trying to take approval of the state Cabinet for allowing sale of tribals’ land surreptitiously, Mahtab said it was not part of the Cabinet agenda. It was moved as a special memorandum at the last moment and the Cabinet members were informed of its approval.

Senior BJP leader Samir Mohanty alleged that senior IPS officers DS Kutey and Ashish Singh were working more like BJD activists and less as government officers. Singh’s influence over Ganjam politics is no secret, he added reacting to 5T chairman VK Pandian questioning the impartiality of the ECI action against two ‘honest and efficient ‘officers.