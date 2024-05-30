Pradhan lauds PM Modi, says Odisha is heading for a change

PARADIP: Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was campaigning in Odisha, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday praised him for fostering relationships with leaders across political parties to ensure a prosperous future for the state.
During an election meeting in Rahama on the day, Pradhan lauded Modi’s commitment to maintaining amicable relation with all political leaders, highlighting the PM’s non-partisan approach for the betterment of Odisha through his inclusive development strategy.
In his address, Pradhan engaged with the local crowd, asking who they believe would become prime minister if they voted for the local BJP MP candidate, Bibhu Prasad Tarai. The crowd unanimously responded that Modi would be the PM. Pradhan used this to underscore Modi as the sole candidate for PM, urging support for BJP’s Tarai.
Pradhan stressed that if BJP comes to power in the state, steps would be taken to develop Paradip port, a key asset for Odisha’s and eastern India’s future. He envisioned Paradip as an industrial hub, with new industries joining the Paradip Refinery and Petrochemical Complex.
He assured that the completion of the coastal highway would benefit fishing communities, and reiterated BJP’s commitments for free housing for the poor, 300 units of free electricity, free rice, and other welfare measures.
Pradhan alleged that Tamil contractors have embezzled Rs 10,000 crore allocated by the Central government for drinking water projects, leaving many coastal villages without potable water. He charged local opposition leaders with illegally exporting Odisha’s mineral resources through ‘MV Black Rose’ vessel, warning that ongoing probe would hold those involved accountable.
Citing lack of healthcare professionals and educators, condemning the diversion of funds to non-essential activities instead of crucial recruitment, he declared that the people of Odisha are ready for a change of government, advocating for Modi as PM and an Odia leader as CM.
He appealed to voters to support BJP MLA candidate Sampad Swain for the Paradip seat.
Earlier on the day, Pradhan attended an election meeting in Jagatsinghpur, urging votes for BJP MLA candidates Amrendra Das for the Jagatsinghpur seat and Rajkishore Behera for the Tirtol Assembly seat in Raghunathpur.