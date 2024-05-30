Pradhan lauds PM Modi, says Odisha is heading for a change

PARADIP: Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was campaigning in Odisha, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday praised him for fostering relationships with leaders across political parties to ensure a prosperous future for the state.

During an election meeting in Rahama on the day, Pradhan lauded Modi’s commitment to maintaining amicable relation with all political leaders, highlighting the PM’s non-partisan approach for the betterment of Odisha through his inclusive development strategy.

In his address, Pradhan engaged with the local crowd, asking who they believe would become prime minister if they voted for the local BJP MP candidate, Bibhu Prasad Tarai. The crowd unanimously responded that Modi would be the PM. Pradhan used this to underscore Modi as the sole candidate for PM, urging support for BJP’s Tarai.

Pradhan stressed that if BJP comes to power in the state, steps would be taken to develop Paradip port, a key asset for Odisha’s and eastern India’s future. He envisioned Paradip as an industrial hub, with new industries joining the Paradip Refinery and Petrochemical Complex.